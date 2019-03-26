Clear
Chilly tonight with a pleasant Wednesday in store

Sunshine prevails for another day Wednesday.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Tonight, a mostly clear sky will make for a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs will be much more seasonable - in the upper 60s. Mild weather continues through Friday and the rain holds off until the weekend.

Isolated showers are possible Friday, but the majority of the moisture impacts your Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Flooding shouldn't be a widespread issue as most locations will pick up between half an inch up to three quarters of an inch. The bigger concern is the chill that follows, knocking temperatures down to about 10 to 15 degrees below average for the start of the next week.

This is the time of year when, at least on average, many spots see their last freeze.  While the low temperatures at the beginning of next week are below average, it's not unusual to still experience sub-freezing lows this time of year. 

