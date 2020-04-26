Chilly tonight, sunshine returns Monday

Clouds are beginning to clear out from west to east across North Alabama this evening. The thick cloud cover combined with a brisk northwest wind has kept temperatures well below normal for late April. Many spots east of I-65 were stuck in the 50s all day long. Luckily, we will start to see a warming trend as we get the work week underway. Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to stay chilly in the upper 30s to near 40. Some spots in higher elevations or low lying valleys could see patchy frost overnight. Monday will be a perfect spring day, with lots of sunshine and highs warming up to the low 70s. Tuesday is also warmer, but with more clouds as our next weather maker approaches from the west Tuesday night.

A cold front will be approaching North Alabama from the Plains Tuesday night. A weakening line of strong to severe storms will also be approaching the area along this front. These storms are on track for a Wednesday morning arrival here at home. By the time the showers and storms arrive, they will be in a much weaker state. Given the early morning timing of the storms, we are not anticipating severe weather at this time. However, if the cold front slows down to where the storms arrive later in the day on Wednesday, then some strong to severe storms are possible. For now, an arrival time near sunrise should limit our severe weather concerns, but some heavy rain will be possible throughout the day. Most spots will pick up anywhere between a half inch to one and a half inches of rain on Wednesday. Most of the heavy rain and storms will clear out of North Alabama Wednesday night.

Once this system moves out Wednesday night, expect a much drier and warmer pattern for the second half of the week and next weekend. Highs surge into the low 80s with lots of sunshine Saturday, then into the mid 80s Sunday. Some data sources are even suggesting our first 90 degree day of the year Sunday! It's a little too early to know for sure, but we will monitor the trends in the coming days.