Chilly today, then cold tonight

Through the rest of the day, we'll make it to the upper 40s under the sunny sky. With a brisk northwest wind, it will feel like it's in the 30s most of today. Tonight, it's cold any way you slice it. Lows bottom out in the upper 20s and ice scrapers should come in handy Thursday morning. Tomorrow is going to be the coldest out of the next several as high only make it to the lower 40s.

Rain holds off until Friday night and reaches a peak Saturday before tapering Sunday morning. Most locations end up with about an inch of rain. Temperatures remain seasonable and fairly consistent through the weekend.