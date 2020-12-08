Chilly today, a nice warm up for the rest of the week

It's another cold start to the day across North Alabama. Many spots have fallen into the upper 20s this morning. We will see plenty of sunshine once again today, but it will stay chilly as highs only reach the upper 40s. The good news is the brisk winds we felt yesterday have relaxed, meaning we won't have to contend with an extra wind chill on top of an already cool day. Nonetheless, keep the heavier jackets nearby and enjoy the sunshine!

The quiet weather pattern continues for the next several days. One big difference you'll notice beginning Wednesday is a warm up. Highs tomorrow will surge back into the low 60s with lots of sunshine. For reference, our average is 55 degrees for this time of year. Highs will continue to hover in the low to mid 60s through Friday. As we close out the work week, clouds will be on the increase Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches North Alabama. We expect most of Friday to remain dry, but rain will begin to develop late Friday night and closer to sunrise Saturday morning. Rain is expected to last throughout the day Saturday, with some heavier downpours and maybe a rumble of thunder possible before the front clears the region Saturday night. Rainfall amounts around a half inch are expected Saturday. Once the front moves through, expect another dose of colder air and quiet conditions to start next week.