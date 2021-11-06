Chilly temperatures tonight, chance for patchy frost

A beautiful and noticeably warmer afternoon across North Alabama as temperatures hit the lower 60's today!

However, the chilly temperatures aren't far away. Past sunset we dip back into the 30's thanks to clear skies and light winds tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for all of North Alabama from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m tomorrow as the chance for patchy fog in many areas becomes a concern.

Past the morning chill, expecting another beautiful day by the afternoon with highs even warmer than today. It won't be the last we see of the Fall temperatures, as the start of the work week brings highs in the upper 60's and 70's and lows in the 40's and 50's. Towards the end of the week, changes come as a cold front is expected to sweep through Thursday going into Friday bringing not only the chance for showers, but also our highs down.