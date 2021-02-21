Chilly temperatures to start, black ice and freezing fog in some areas

Black ice and freezing fog likely in some areas especially further west. Any moisture in the air can re-freeze with temperatures in the 20's and teens.

Sunshine to last throughout the day with noticeable warmer temperatures. Sunday temperatures in the 50's with not a cloud in the sky. The sunshine will help the snow leftover in areas in the Shoals melt, which could result in slush on the roadways throughout the weekend. A rain system moves through early Monday morning, but moves out to our east before noon. Sunshine to last with temperatures in the 60's Tuesday and Wednesday.