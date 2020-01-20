Chilly temperatures cause need for Red Cross volunteers

The Red Cross has helped several of the people impacted by Monday's fire on Golf Road.

With the temperatures dropping, we reached out to the Red Cross to find out how they're keeping up with an influx of calls.

"Our volunteers are prepared and I think they instictively know that whenever we have a dip in the weather like today that we're probably gonna have to respond to more fire calls," said Khris Anderson, the executive director of the American Red Cross in North Alabama.

Anderson said The Red Cross typically responds to 2-3 house fires a week.

When they respond to a call, volunteers help find temporary housing and resources to help people who are displaced get back on their feet. But during the winter, extra volunteers are on standby if needed.

"As soon as the weather changes and it gets cold we see an increase, usually a dramatic increase in the number of home fires that we that we respond to," Anderson said.