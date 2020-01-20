Clear

Chilly temperatures cause need for Red Cross volunteers

The Red Cross helped several of the people impacted by today's fire.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 6:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The Red Cross has helped several of the people impacted by Monday's fire on Golf Road.

With the temperatures dropping, we reached out to the Red Cross to find out how they're keeping up with an influx of calls.

"Our volunteers are prepared and I think they instictively know that whenever we have a dip in the weather like today that we're probably gonna have to respond to more fire calls," said Khris Anderson, the executive director of the American Red Cross in North Alabama.

Anderson said The Red Cross typically responds to 2-3 house fires a week.

When they respond to a call, volunteers help find temporary housing and resources to help people who are displaced get back on their feet. But during the winter, extra volunteers are on standby if needed.

"As soon as the weather changes and it gets cold we see an increase, usually a dramatic increase in the number of home fires that we that we respond to," Anderson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Florence
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Fayetteville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Decatur
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Scottsboro
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events