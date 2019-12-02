Chilly start to the workweek

Temperatures may struggle to make it out of the low 40s Monday afternoon for North Alabama. Combined with 10-20 mph northwest winds, it will feel more like the low to mid 30s in the middle of the afternoon.

Other than a few snow flurries this morning, North Alabama will remain dry the next 3-4 days. This dry stretch will allow for creeks, streams & rivers to recede after this past Saturday's heavy rain. A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Paint Rock River near Woodville.

The next weather maker arrives late Thursday night and into Friday. Most if not all of North Alabama will have to wait until after midnight Friday morning for showers to arrive. Thankfully only 0.10" to 0.25" of rain is expected along with no thunderstorms. Expect dry conditions Saturday before another weak system arrives Sunday.