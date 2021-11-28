Chilly start to the work week

A beautiful afternoon for all of North Alabama as temperatures reached the upper 50's and even the 60's in some of our warmer areas! A dry cold front moved through earlier today but didn't make much of an impact. The front will pretty much be all the activity we will see for the next several days.

The dry air will allow for any lingering cloud coverage to disperse tonight. The cool calm condition will set things up for a big cool down overnight and for the beginning of the work week.

We'll be waking up in the 20's tomorrow and despite the sunshine, we won't be as warm with highs only in the lower 50's.

Past Monday, we are going to be unseasonably warm for the start of the new month. Highs in the low to mid 60's, which is about 10 degrees above what we usually see at the start of December! We'll also remain dry for the most part. Our next rain chance looks to come late Friday into Saturday morning.