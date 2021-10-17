Chilly start to the work week, chance for frost for some

After another gorgeous Fall day, we'll once again have a chilly night to end the weekend.

You'll want to grab the heavier jackets heading out the door Monday. Temperatures will once again be in the lower 40's and upper 30's. Some of our cooler spots may even need to get the ice scrappers out as we have an isolated chance for frost. Seasonable temperatures by the afternoon with highs once again in the lower 70's.

A change in the pattern comes mid-week. Once we get to Wednesday, we'll have some Gulf moisture filtering back in. Not expecting any rain on this day, but we will see much more cloud coverage and temperatures will warm into the upper 70's. Thursday is a different story. Expecting showers throughout the day, and even the chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. All shower and storm activity will move out past midnight and we'll have a dry cool day to end out the work week.