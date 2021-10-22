Chilly start to the weekend, seasonable afternoon

After a gorgeous end to the work week, temperatures tonight will be on the chilly side. Overnight, we'll see temperatures dip into the 40's with the chance for fog to start our weekend.

Once we get past the chilly start, we'll have another seasonable Fall Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70's. It'll be the last day for the next several days we're expecting highs this cool as Sunday afternoon, we have the chance to see highs near 80.

Past the weekend the chance for strong storms Monday morning as a frontal boundary shifts our way.