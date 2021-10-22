Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chilly start to the weekend, seasonable afternoon

Overnight, we'll see temperatures dip into the 40's with the chance for fog to start our weekend.

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 5:14 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 6:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

After a gorgeous end to the work week, temperatures tonight will be on the chilly side. Overnight, we'll see temperatures dip into the 40's with the chance for fog to start our weekend.

Once we get past the chilly start, we'll have another seasonable Fall Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70's. It'll be the last day for the next several days we're expecting highs this cool as Sunday afternoon, we have the chance to see highs near 80.

Past the weekend the chance for strong storms Monday morning as a frontal boundary shifts our way.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 49°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events