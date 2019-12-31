Chilly start to 2020, heavy rain possible Thursday

Good morning! It's a chilly start to your New Year's Eve with most spots in the upper 30s to near 40 at this hour. We warm back up to near normal temperatures once again today with highs near 50 and lots of sunshine. It will be breezy once again today, with winds around 10 miles per hour gusting to near 20 miles per hour throughout the day. If you are heading for midnight celebrations tonight, grab those heavy coats. We will be dry, but temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. The wind could also add a little chill to the air so be sure to bundle up before heading out tonight. We keep the sunshine and seasonable temperatures for New Year's Day as well. Speaking of New Year's Day, if you are heading to Florida for either the Citrus Bowl or Outback Bowl, get ready for absolutely spectacular weather! Here's your bowl game forecast.

Citrus Bowl (Orlando)

Alabama vs. Michigan (Noon kickoff on WAAY 31)

Mostly Sunny - 65°

Outback Bowl (Tampa)

Auburn vs. Minnesota (Noon kickoff)

Mostly Sunny - 65°

Back here at home, big changes are in the forecast by Thursday. Rain arrives early Thursday morning and continues through much of the day and evening. Heavy rain is possible once again Thursday. Many locations will receive upwards of two to three inches of rain. This will result in more flooding concerns along water ways and even flash flooding concerns as well. We are not expecting any thunderstorms or severe weather Thursday, but given the amount of rain we have seen in recent weeks, the flooding potential needs to be monitored closely. We will continue to fine tune the forecast and update you on air and online today and tomorrow.