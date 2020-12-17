Chilly start Friday but noticeably warmer afternoon

For much of North Alabama Thursday was the 4th day in a row with highs only reaching the 40s. After a hard freeze tonight we're back up to seasonable temperatures Friday afternoon and into this weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Our next rain chance comes as early as Saturday afternoon but better chances by Saturday night. This is a fairly weak quick hitting system with rainfall amounts under a quarter inch expected. One or two lingering showers Sunday morning is possible but most will be wrapping up by sunrise.

Looking ahead to Christmas week, expect plenty of sunshine and seasonably warmer temperatures Monday through Wednesday. By Wednesday night, however, our next system will be approaching the area.

Based on the latest trends in data sources, rain looks to begin early Christmas eve morning and last through much of the day. There remains a small chance for a few snowflakes to mix in with the rain as the system moves out Christmas Eve afternoon. This is not our official forecast, but it is certainly an interesting trend to monitor in the days to come. Some of the data is indicating that a shot of arctic air will follow into Christmas day with temperatures struggling to reach freezing the entire day!