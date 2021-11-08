Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and plenty of sunshine to start the new week

With clear skies, temperatures dropped to the mid 30s overnight. If you're not a fan of this morning's chill, you will be a big fan of this afternoon's warmup! Highs are in the low 70s later today with crystal clear blue skies.

The chilly mornings and warm afternoons stick around through Wednesday. Highs stay in the low 70s with slightly warmer overnight lows in the low 40s.

Clouds make a return Tuesday, but it will be higher cloud cover that gives us filtered sunshine throughout the day.

Rain does make a return to the forecast later this week. A cold front is set to move through North Alabama Veterans Day Thursday. Widespread rain will last for much of the day, especially during the afternoon hours.

There is a low chance for a few thunderstorms as well but that risk is low.

No severe weather is expected. Most of us should dry out Thursday night with a few lingering showers early Friday. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch will be possible.

Once this front moves through, temperatures will crash.

Highs will struggle to reach 50 Saturday and only recover to the mid 50s Sunday. The potential for a frost or freeze will also be back on the table this weekend.