Chilly mornings and lovely afternoons this weekend

Despite a chilly start Saturday, data sources indicate clearing finally taking shape through the day. Highs reach the lower 60s as a result. Fog should develop overnight Saturday into Sunday, clearing by mid-morning.

Temperatures start a gradual warming trend with highs reaching the mid 60s Sunday, then lower 70s Monday and Tuesday. Rain holds off for now. Unfortunately for the Veterans Day Parade Thursday, rain is expected to return with the approach of another cold front. It'll be much cooler again in its wake by the next weekend.