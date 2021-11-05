Clear

Chilly mornings and lovely afternoons this weekend

Clouds have been slow to clear out Friday, but we should finally see some sunshine return this weekend.

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 7:28 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Despite a chilly start Saturday, data sources indicate clearing finally taking shape through the day. Highs reach the lower 60s as a result. Fog should develop overnight Saturday into Sunday, clearing by mid-morning.

Temperatures start a gradual warming trend with highs reaching the mid 60s Sunday, then lower 70s Monday and Tuesday. Rain holds off for now. Unfortunately for the Veterans Day Parade Thursday, rain is expected to return with the approach of another cold front. It'll be much cooler again in its wake by the next weekend.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

