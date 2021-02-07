Chilly morning temperatures, sunshine returns Sunday afternoon

A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. Snowy remnants remain on grassy surfaces and higher elevated areas in Northeast Alabama after the early morning snowfall. A few slick spots on the roads are possible in those areas.

Sunshine returns this afternoon with the high reaching near 50. The work week starts off warm as temperatures soar to the 60's.

Rain likely returns Wednesday night with scattered thunderstorm chances possible. A possibility for snow also returns to finish off the work week, but impacts in regards to accumulations are uncertain right now.