Chilly morning but another gorgeous Fall day Monday

Brrrrrr!! It's the coldest morning North Alabama has seen in nearly six months! We're waking up to temperatures in the low 40s in many spots with some of us in the upper 30s. With clear skies and light winds overnight, some fog has developed in the typical low-lying areas. Nothing too dense but take it slow if you encounter that fog this morning. We'll warm up quickly with lots of sunshine throughout your Monday. Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon, which is on par for mid-late October. Another clear but chilly night is on the way again tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

The weather pattern for the new work week stays pretty seasonable. Highs peak on Wednesday in the mid to upper 70s. More Gulf moisture returns to North Alabama by midweek leading to an increase in clouds and our next rain chance by Thursday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible for most of the day Thursday with another cold front sweeping through the region later in the evening, putting an end to our rain chances. The front will cool us back down to the low 70s for the upcoming weekend.