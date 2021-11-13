Chilly day ahead, Freeze Warning issued for all of North Alabama

Brisk cold air that moved into the area Friday night is bringing us a chilly start to the weekend. Many areas waking up in the lower 30's Saturday! Thanks to northwest winds, no frost risk for the morning - but that does change Sunday.

Won't get much relief from the cold air this afternoon. Even with the sunshine, we'll struggle to hit 50 for our high today. And with light winds tonight temperatures will get to or below freezing tonight. The National Weather has issued a Freeze Warning for all of North Alabama because of this starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 8 a.m. Sunday. Not concerned with any travel impacts, but may be a good idea to cover those plants and outdoor pipes before heading to bed.

A slightly warmer afternoon past the chilly start Sunday, with highs in the upper 50's and lower 60's.