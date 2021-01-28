Chilly but sunny Thursday, rain returns this weekend

A brisk north wind between 10 and 15 mph will make it feel as cold as 20 degrees through the Thursday morning commute. Highs only make it to the low to mid 40s this afternoon, even with sunny skies. The north wind is still in place so wind chills remain in the 30s.

The next shot at rain is this weekend, particularly Saturday night into Sunday morning. Forecast rainfall totals still look to be about half an inch for most. We can't rule out a few embedded thunderstorms early Sunday but this weekend will be mostly a rain event. No risk for strong or severe thunderstorms.