Sunny but chilly Friday, showers return to finish the weekend

Most icy spots from Thursday's rain/snow mix will melt and evaporate under sunny skies and gusty winds today. However, water is streaming out of soils and streams near and onto roadways. This is due to the 15-20" of rain we've seen since the start of the year. Even colder conditions are likely Saturday morning so be prepared for some black ice to start the weekend.

North Alabama is back to the mid 50s and mostly sunny Saturday afternoon. Some hit or miss showers will return by Sunday afternoon and evening. Many areas could stay dry the entire weekend but widespread rain will arrive overnight early Monday morning.

Steady light to moderate rainfall is expected Monday. Some embedded thunderstorms are possible but severe weather looks unlikely. We will dry out Tuesday but watching another quick moving weak system by Wednesday. There may be enough cold air Wednesday that some wet snow could mix in with the rain. This is another unfavorable setup for accumulating snow in North Alabama so no major impacts expected at this time.