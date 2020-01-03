Chilly, breezy, and drier Saturday

Rain has been falling almost continuously for roughly 36 hours. Many spots have picked up well over three inches of rain since Thursday morning. Several area rivers currently experiencing flooding issues and numerous roads have been closed due to water over the roadway.

Fortunately, improvements start to take shape Saturday, at least in regard to rainfall. An isolated shower is possible, mainly in the morning. Otherwise, the big headline Saturday is the chilly air moving into North Alabama. Temperatures will in the lower 40s around sunrise, dropping to the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon. It'll be breezy, too. Expect a brisk wind out of the west northwest between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible and it'll be feeling like the upper 20s by late afternoon.

Things are a little more seasonable Sunday with morning temperatures near freezing and a high in the lower 50s. Heading into next week, there are a couple shots at rain. Neither of which we need to see right now. The first come Monday night into Tuesday as another weak cold front passes. We're dry Wednesday and Thursday then our next big system inches into the Valley heading into the weekend. The weekend system is going to pack more of a punch with rainfall with close to an inch expected.