Chilly and sunny for Saturday

Rain has ended and the sun will be back Saturday.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 5:54 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Rain has ended with the exception of a few lingering sprinkles. The last of this activity will fade to an end before 10 PM. The rest of the night will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 30s. Wind chills will drop into the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be sunny. The morning will start with lower 30s, but the sun will warm us into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Another cold front on Sunday will mean another round of rain. The biggest chance for rain is between 6 AM and noon. A few spots may luck out and stay dry. Christmas Eve will be dry. We may have some areas of rain around on Christmas, but it's possible you miss them and stay dry where you are. We are constantly working to fine tune that forecast.

