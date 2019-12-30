Chilly and quiet to bring in the new year

For Tuesday, temperatures start out in the mid 30s, reaching a high near 50 during the afternoon. All in all, a pretty seasonable day for NYE. If you're out and about for the festivities at midnight, dress warmly! You won't need the umbrella or anything, but a heavier coat is in order as it will be cloes to freezing when the ball drops. NYD is pretty similar, but clouds increasing through the afternoon signal the approach our the next weather system.

A developing system well off to our southwest sends showers into North Alabama early Thursday morning. Rain just increases in coverage through the day, leading to some concern about worsening flooding problems as our soils are saturated and area creeks and streams are swollen. We'll be monitoring that risk in the coming days. Right now, forecast data is indicating one to two inches of rain Thursday through early Friday morning.

Temperatures aren't a bit issue through the end of the week with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. However, another cold front sends temperatures into the upper 40s for highs Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be back below freezing, too.