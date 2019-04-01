Chilly and dry now, damp and warmer this weekend

The work week is starting chilly region-wide. Tonight, clouds increase and a stray shower is possible, but most locations won't get more than a sprinkle. Low temperatures won't plummet to the level of what we woke up to this morning, but you can expect to need a jacket early Tuesday. Throughout the rest of the day, the clouds thin and highs manage to make it to the lower 60s.

We have one more cold morning to get through before we feel the chill ease. Wednesday starts near 40 degrees, but highs return to the lower 70s during a mostly sunny afternoon. By Thursday, the clouds and showers are back. Highs continue to increase, approaching 80 degrees this weekend. The rain and storms continue off and on through at least the beginning of the next work week, too.

Let's talk about the weekend. Yes, it will be much warmer with highs flirting with 80 degrees. However, we've got scattered rain and storms to deal with Saturday and better rain and storm chances on Sunday. It's still several days away, but I am monitoring the storm threat Sunday for any severe potential that may increase in the coming days.