Chilly and breezy Sunday with a few more showers

We are tracking just a few light showers across North Alabama this evening. While the severe weather threat has come to an end, we will continue to see showers linger for the next few hours before those start to taper off by 8 or 9 this evening. What will stick around will be the winds. All of North Alabama has been placed under a Wind Advisory until 10 PM this evening. Sustained winds throughout the day have been around 15 to 25 miles per hour at time, gusting up to 35 and 40 miles per hour as well. Given how much rain we have had so far in April, our soils are very saturated. The gusty winds and waterlogged soil could allow small limbs and/or small or weak trees to fall. Be sure to secure any loose outside objects as well. It will stay breezy overnight, but wind speeds are expected to relax just enough to drop below Wind Advisory levels.

Sunday looks gloomy and chilly. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but a strong northwest wind will usher in much colder air throughout the day. For many spots, highs will struggle into the low 60s. Our Sand Mountain communities will likely stay in the 50s tomorrow as a result of thick cloud cover, and faster wind speeds in higher elevations. In addition, the system responsible for showers this afternoon will bring a renewed chance for spotty showers especially east of I-65 tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall totals will be very light and most locations will actually remain dry, but keep an umbrella handy for your walk around the neighborhood tomorrow. Temperatures will bounce back quickly on Monday, with the return of sunshine pushing highs to near 70. Our next widespread rain chance arrive during the predawn hours Wednesday.