Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Chilly and breezy Sunday with a few more showers

Many spots will struggle to hit the 60 degree mark.

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 7:01 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

We are tracking just a few light showers across North Alabama this evening. While the severe weather threat has come to an end, we will continue to see showers linger for the next few hours before those start to taper off by 8 or 9 this evening. What will stick around will be the winds. All of North Alabama has been placed under a Wind Advisory until 10 PM this evening. Sustained winds throughout the day have been around 15 to 25 miles per hour at time, gusting up to 35 and 40 miles per hour as well. Given how much rain we have had so far in April, our soils are very saturated. The gusty winds and waterlogged soil could allow small limbs and/or small or weak trees to fall. Be sure to secure any loose outside objects as well. It will stay breezy overnight, but wind speeds are expected to relax just enough to drop below Wind Advisory levels.

Sunday looks gloomy and chilly. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but a strong northwest wind will usher in much colder air throughout the day. For many spots, highs will struggle into the low 60s. Our Sand Mountain communities will likely stay in the 50s tomorrow as a result of thick cloud cover, and faster wind speeds in higher elevations. In addition, the system responsible for showers this afternoon will bring a renewed chance for spotty showers especially east of I-65 tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall totals will be very light and most locations will actually remain dry, but keep an umbrella handy for your walk around the neighborhood tomorrow. Temperatures will bounce back quickly on Monday, with the return of sunshine pushing highs to near 70. Our next widespread rain chance arrive during the predawn hours Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6213

Reported Deaths: 213
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile75639
Jefferson72631
Lee33120
Shelby2786
Chambers27016
Montgomery2533
Tallapoosa24215
Marshall2414
Madison2054
Tuscaloosa1651
Baldwin1323
Etowah1168
Walker900
Calhoun853
Houston753
Elmore741
Coffee731
Marion655
St. Clair620
Randolph603
DeKalb582
Pike530
Morgan520
Talladega522
Russell520
Wilcox501
Chilton461
Sumter460
Cullman440
Pickens441
Jackson422
Marengo403
Greene400
Limestone390
Hale361
Bibb340
Autauga322
Lowndes321
Dallas302
Blount290
Barbour290
Macon282
Covington270
Clarke251
Lauderdale253
Coosa241
Franklin220
Dale220
Choctaw210
Henry200
Colbert201
Clay190
Washington181
Escambia181
Butler170
Cherokee130
Cleburne121
Lawrence120
Bullock110
Winston100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Monroe91
Lamar80
Crenshaw60
Geneva50
Fayette40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7394

Reported Deaths: 157
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby187339
Davidson171920
Sumner53031
Williamson3596
Rutherford3387
Out of TN2651
Knox1964
Wilson1871
Hamilton12412
Montgomery1242
Robertson1170
Bedford1052
Putnam953
Madison901
Tipton830
Cumberland590
Fayette481
Dickson460
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Greene372
Bradley371
Unassigned360
Macon343
Maury340
Gibson320
Sevier291
Hawkins282
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Grundy261
Loudon230
Trousdale231
Marshall221
Cheatham220
Coffee210
Anderson211
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Smith141
Carroll141
Hamblen131
Campbell131
Haywood131
Scott120
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Lincoln110
Monroe111
Bledsoe110
Henry90
Obion91
Chester90
McNairy90
Weakley80
Hardeman80
Cannon80
Roane80
Overton70
Crockett60
Jackson60
Giles60
Humphreys60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Clay50
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Morgan50
Henderson50
Decatur40
Benton40
White40
Houston40
Warren40
Lake40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Rhea30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Union30
Hickman30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Moore20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events