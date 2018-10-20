Chilly Temperatures To Start The Week

High pressure has move into the Valley and cleared out the rain from this morning. This will keep conditions quite chilly at night and cool during the day. The only thing that will make it feel slightly warmer is the full sunshine we will get.

We will be monitoring the possibility of patchy frost in some places early Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s across the Valley.

The only chance for rain we are tracking will come into play Thursday as a system skirts just to our south. Some places south of the TN River will get some light showers.