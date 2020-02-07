Chilly Friday, flood threat increases next week

North Alabama will see mostly dry conditions today through Sunday. With that said a weak system make bring a few showers and snow showers overnight tonight and through Saturday morning. Recent data indicates that Sand Mountain has the best chances but precipitation will be less than 0.10". Snow accumulations are not expected Saturday morning.

North Alabama warms through this weekend. Saturday highs are back to the low 50s and Sunday will be near 60.

Unfortunately, several more very wet storm systems will impact North Alabama Monday through next Thursday. It is possible that we pick up an additional 3-4"+ of rain next week. This additional rain on top of our already saturated soils and ongoing flooded waterways could set up major flooding for some areas next week. Follow the forecast closely through next week. Flooding is one of the deadliest weather types.