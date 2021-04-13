Child's death investigated as homicide in Lawrence County; mother in custody

A woman is charged with child abuse in Lawrence County after the death of her toddler.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Sunday, Apr. 11 around 10 a.m. on Alabama Highway 24 near the Morgan County line. Deputies responded to a 911 call involving a boy about 16 months old.

An ambulance transported the toddler to a local hospital, and he was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Investigators arrested the mother early Monday morning. Jordan Ellan Harmon, 26, of Trinity is charged with aggravated child abuse.

The child died on Tuesday at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. The sheriff’s office is working on the investigation with agents from the State Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s office said other charges are expected in the case.