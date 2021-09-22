'It's just an empty feeling of not knowing where your mom is': Children of missing Cullman woman speak out

For weeks now, the nation was captivated by the story of one missing woman, Gabby Petito, whose body was found two days ago in Wyoming.

Unfortunately, stories like Gabby's are not uncommon, but they're not always met with the same media attention.

Tabitha Franklin missing since August 13, 2009 Tabitha Franklin missing since August 13, 2009

The children of one Cullman mother who went missing more than 10 years ago are still searching for answers.

When Tabitha Franklin disappeared twelve years ago, she left behind three kids all under the age of twelve. Now, they're adults left with questions as to what exactly happened to their mother when she disappeared.

"It's just an empty feeling of not knowing where your mom is, and not knowing what happened to her," says Hannah Franklin, holding back tears.

Hannah was only 9 years old when her mother went missing in August of 2009.

"Every now and then I just try to get her out there and let people know that we're still worried about her, and we still care about her, and we want to know where she's at," says Hannah.

Hannah's older brother, Dawson, thinks law enforcement has given up.

"I don't think they're really doing anything anymore, I kind of think they just threw it to the side and it's a cold case now, and it's just in the past," says Dawson.

Their mother is just one of many who may never get the same answers, and same closure, as Gabby Petito's family.

"This happens every day, and this certain story, I don't know. It's just kind of blown up pretty big. And a lot of other stories are getting ignored," says Dawson.

Although their mother's story hasn't gotten the same national attention, Tabitha's youngest son, Gavin, is not resentful.

"I feel amazing for the people who are getting attention because they're lucky to get it, a lot of people don't. More people don't get it than people do, and so I'm happy that someone is getting attention," says Gavin.

Tabitha's children haven't heard an update from Cullman County deputies in four years. But, they continue to hold on to hope that someone will come forward with more information as to what happened to their mother.

If you have any information about Tabitha Franklin, please contact the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.