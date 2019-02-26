Children, ages 1 and 2, die in Alabama mobile home fire

MULGA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say two toddlers died in a mobile home fire in Alabama after their father couldn't save them from the flames.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Capt. David Agee says deputies and firefighters sent to the scene early Tuesday discovered a trailer fully engulfed in fire.
Officials tell news outlets the father of the children tried to save them but couldn't. The coroner's office identifies the children as 2-year-old Brylee Dodd and 1-year-old Joseph Dodd, Jr.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the blaze.
The fire happened in Mulga, which is roughly 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Birmingham.
