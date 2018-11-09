Children Playing Football like the Pros

The Atlanta Falcons teamed up with a non-profit organization, Kids and Pros, to put on a youth football camp in Redstone Arsenal.

Kids and Pros was founded by two former Falcons players Buddy Curry and Bobby Butler.

Curry and Butler say they want to make sure the kids who come to their camp have fun, but they hope they learn a few things: scholarship, integrity, teamwork, perseverance, and excellence.

“It’s basically guys that played in the NFL that the Falcons have gotten to come here that are really passionate about helping kids learn not only the skill piece but learn about what happens in football that transfer to live,” Buddy Curry said,

These campers ran drills and learned proper techniques with athletes that they aspire to be like. Curry and Butler love to see the smiles on kids faces when they get to interact with these players.

Plus, the campers aren't the only ones having fun at these events.

“Oh getting out here and mixing it up. I love this great game. Get right here and run around with the kids, laugh and have a good time,” Bobby Butler said.

The Falcons decided to have the camp on the Arsenal in honor of Veteran's Day next week and the Falcons annual "Salute to Service" Week.

Buddy Curry said that this camp is just a small way for Kids and Pros and the Atlanta Falcons to show their appreciation for the men and women who serve our country.