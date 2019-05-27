Child taken to hospital after near-drowning incident in Madison

Emergency crews responded to a near-drowning incident in Madison Monday afternoon.
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says the incident happened at around 5:43 p.m. off of River Landing Blvd.
Webster says the child was taken to Huntsville Hospital Women's and Children, and was still breathing.
