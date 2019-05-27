Clear
Child taken to hospital after near-drowning incident in Madison

The child was still breathing when taken to the hospital.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 6:58 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

Emergency crews responded to a near-drowning incident in Madison Monday afternoon. 

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says the incident happened at around 5:43 p.m. off of River Landing Blvd. 

Webster says the child was taken to Huntsville Hospital Women's and Children, and was still breathing. 

