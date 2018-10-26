Child sex abuse survivor speaks out after arrest in Limestone Co.

A survivor of child sex abuse is speaking out after a Limestone County man's arrest on sex charges involving a 3-year-old girl.

She tells WAAY 31 she's made it her mission to fight for others.

“My stomach turned," Lydia Cook said after hearing her neighbor, Thomas Green, was arrested on child sex abuse charges.

“Do I have passion and compassion for him? Honestly, as a survivor, no. As a human being, a minute amount," she said.

Limestone County deputies believe Green killed a woman in January and sexually abused a little girl three months later.

Cook says she was sexually abused as a child herself, which is why she looks for signs and works to prevent it from happening to anyone else.

“I think, as a community, we have to stick together, pay attention," she said. "We have to go the extra mile because we’re in a sick society, unfortunately.”

Cook says the story is even more heart-wrenching because it involves a three-year-old.

“That baby—the question in my heart was: ‘What happens to her after this? And her family?’”

Cook says she’d like to do something for the family if she can.

“It’s not enough for me to sit here and tell you how disgusted I am," she said. "If you don’t like the song, change the station.”

Cook tells WAAY 31 she plans on reaching out to the little girl’s family and is willing to raise money to get the girl counseling if and when she needs it.