Child pornography suspect released on $400,000 bond in Florence

A Florence man is charged with hundreds of counts involving child pornography.

Florence police say detectives received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce about suspected child pornography.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for a suspect in the Heathrow Subdivision. They say several electronic devices were seized and analyzed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The evidence led to the arrest of Michael Bramlett, 33, from Florence. Police say he was charged on Monday with 444 counts of “possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.”

Bramlett was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center and later released on a $400,000 bond.