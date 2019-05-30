Clear
Child on bike hit by car in Limestone County, flown to hospital in Birmingham

Emergency medical crews say the child was flown to a children's hospital in Birmingham.

Posted: May 30, 2019 3:57 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama State Troopers say a child on a bike was hit by car Thursday around 3 p.m. on Rosie Road in Tanner. Emergency medical crews say the child was flown to a children's hospital in Birmingham.

The child has a head injury and possibly a broken leg, according to emergency medical crews. 

