Child on bike hit by car in Limestone County, flown to hospital in Birmingham

Alabama State Troopers say a child on a bike was hit by car Thursday around 3 p.m. on Rosie Road in Tanner. Emergency medical crews say the child was flown to a children's hospital in Birmingham.
The child has a head injury and possibly a broken leg, according to emergency medical crews.
