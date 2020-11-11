Child killed in Huntsville wreck; 2nd child in critical condition, adult driver seriously injured

One child is dead after a Wednesday afternoon single-vehicle crash at Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane.

Another child is in critical condition and the adult male driver is in serious condition, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesman.

They have been taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Huntsville police are trying to identify the individuals.

Webster said the call came in about 3:37 p.m.

He said the vehicle containing the man and both children was travelling westbound and hit a light pole.

