Child killed in Colbert County car crash

The victim was 11-years-old.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

A child died in a wreck late Friday afternoon in a wreck in Colbert County. The accident happened at Highway 20 and Barbara Street.

Alabama State Troopers say a Mercedes E300 was crossing Highway 20 near Barbara Street. A Jeep Cherokee headed west on 20 hit the Mercedes on the passenger side.

The 11-year-old victim from Colliersville, Tennessee was riding in the Mercedes. Doctors at Helen Keller Hospital pronounced the child dead.

The child’s mother and uncle suffered minor injuries and were treated at the same hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep Cherokee also had non-life-threatening injuries, according to state troopers. They were rushed to Shoals Hospital.

After the initial crash, a third vehicle, a Chevy Trailblazer was hit and had minor damage.

