A child is recovering from injuries after a van crashed into a Hazel Green business Saturday night.

State troopers confirmed it happened at One on One Flooring and Design. The four-year-old was taken to the hospital, underwent surgery, and is expected to be OK.

The business told WAAY 31 the store was closed Saturday night, so no one was inside when the car slammed into the side of the warehouse.

No arrests have been made. ALEA is assisting in the investigation.