Child in Cullman County dies after being found in a hot car

Investigators in Cullman County are working to figure out how a 3-year-old ended up inside a hot car on Sunday.

According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Jonathan Milam was rushed to Cullman Regional Medical Center, but did not survive.

Jonathan Milam (Image from GoFundMe) Jonathan Milam (Image from GoFundMe)

The sheriff’s office is investigating and it is not clear if the child’s guardians could face any charges. In a statement sent to WAAY 31 Wednesday afternoon, they say this appears to be a "tragic accident," but that they are in the early stages of their investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.