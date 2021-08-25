Clear

Child in Cullman County dies after being found in a hot car

Jonathan Milam (Image from GoFundMe)

According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the child was rushed to Cullman Regional Medical Center, but did not survive.

Investigators in Cullman County are working to figure out how a 3-year-old ended up inside a hot car on Sunday.

According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Jonathan Milam was rushed to Cullman Regional Medical Center, but did not survive.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and it is not clear if the child’s guardians could face any charges. In a statement sent to WAAY 31 Wednesday afternoon, they say this appears to be a "tragic accident," but that they are in the early stages of their investigation. 

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

WAAY 31 is working to gather more on the case and will update this developing story here.

