Child hit by vehicle near Limestone County Sheriff's Office

Officials say the boy fell out of his mother's vehicle as she was turning into a driveway.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 4:37 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday around 4 p.m., a child was hit by a vehicle on Wheeler Street, near the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the boy fell out of his mother's vehicle as she was turning into a driveway, and the vehicle's wheel hit him. A Limestone County Sheriff's deputy witnessed the incident.

Athens police are handling the case, and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office is assisting.

