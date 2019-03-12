Child hit by vehicle near Limestone County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday around 4 p.m., a child was hit by a vehicle on Wheeler Street, near the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say the boy fell out of his mother's vehicle as she was turning into a driveway, and the vehicle's wheel hit him. A Limestone County Sheriff's deputy witnessed the incident.
Athens police are handling the case, and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office is assisting.
