A child death investigation is now underway in Decatur. Sunday morning, Decatur police said a mother arrived at Decatur Fire Station 1 with her toddler.

The mother told firefighters the child had been struck by a vehicle at her house off 7th Ave SW. Firefighters began lifesaving procedures and called First Response.

The child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later died. Decatur Traffic Homicide is now investigating the incident.