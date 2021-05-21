Kaiden Garner Project hosting child abuse awareness walkathon in the Shoals

The Kaiden Garner Project is organizing a walkathon on Saturday for child abuse prevention awareness in the Shoals.

This topic hits close to home for the Shoals community, as a toddler was killed last year in a case where his father was arrested for child abuse.

"This event is to help people to understand how important it is to know the signs of child abuse, and to help people find their voice when those signs are there to speak up on behalf of their child," says community volunteer Kyle Buchanan.

The event is in memory of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner. Last August, Kaiden's father allegedly beat him to death. Now, Kaiden's family wants to raise awareness for child abuse in the community.

"It hits a little close to home. We think about what the family has been through over the past year, as well as what they want to do to bring awareness to child abuse," says Buchanan.

The walkathon starts at Helen Keller Hospital at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Participants will walk one mile to Avalon Park where there will be guest speakers, live music, and free food.

Although it's a serious topic, they are hoping to have fun with the event so more community members will show up and help raise awareness for child abuse.