Clear

Publix, Winn-Dixie limit some Thanksgiving items

Officials said the limits are due to supply chain issues.

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 12:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials said Publix and Winn-Dixie are placing limits on some items due to the ongoing supply chain issues. Lakeland, Florida-based Publix operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast. Jacksonville, Florida-based Winn-Dixie has stores in five Southern states.

Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of key Thanksgiving items including canned cranberry sauce, pie filling, jarred gravy, cream cheese and bacon.

Winn-Dixie is limiting turkeys to one per customer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: °
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events