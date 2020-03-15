Clear

Chick-fil-a temporarily won't allow customers to dine-in

Amid fears over coronavirus spreading, Chick-fil-a is not allowing customers to dine in at any of its restaurants.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 10:55 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-a will not allow customers to dine in at its restaurants. The company said it is doing this to limit person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a statement on its website, it stated some of the restaurants may only offer the drive-thru service. However, some will still offer takeout, delivery, or mobile order options. 

Full statement:

Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.

