Chick-fil-A in Madison has announced the opening date for the newest restaurant.

The restaurant, located in Clift Farm, will open June 30, it announced on Facebook.

And, according to the post, the dining room will be open for customers – in addition to the drive-thru.

This is a relocation from the current store on U.S. 72, but just a bit farther west. The move was announced in July 2020.

Clift Farm already is home to Publix and other restaurants, with more on the way.