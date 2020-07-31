Chick-fil-A in Madison moving to a new home

If you’ve ever been on Highway 72 in the vicinity of the Madison Chick-fil-A location, you may have found yourself wondering if the traffic you were in was related to the roadway or the restaurant.

That’s because the line of cars trying to get into the popular restaurant often spills into the highway.

But maybe not for much longer.

The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it is moving a bit west, relocating to a new home at Clift Farms in 2021.

"This means a bigger parking lot, increased seating, a more efficient drive-thru experience, and the opportunity to serve you better!,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

A move date has not yet been announced.

We’ll keep you informed.