Chicago police ‘recruits’ new ‘pawfficer’ – Gizmo the police cat

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: WQAD Digital Team

    Chicago, IL (WQAD) -- Chicago police have a new officer, and he's already making a pawsitive impact.

Meet Gizmo, the new "pawfficer" of the Chicago Police Department 14th District. The 8-year-old cat comes from a police family, and is now a part of the department's community outreach program.

It all started with a K-9 unit visit at an elementary school. One student asked why there were no police cats.

After that, the department tweeted if they got 500 retweets, they would start a "meownted unit."

The tweet got over 700 retweets, and Gizmo was recruited to the force.

However, Gizmo isn't the first ever police cat. Earlier this year, Troy Michigan recruited "Pawfficer Donut," a gray cat that had a special swearing in ceremony. Donut is used for moral support and cuddles.

