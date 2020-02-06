Cherokee residents want ditches cleaned out more

People who live in Cherokee told WAAY31 their yards and streets flood because ditches aren't cleaned out and the towns culverts don't work. The places most prone to flooding are Eighth Street and Cross Street. Wednesday, both streets flooded, but didn't get into anyone's homes.

Kathy Powell's driveway on Eighth Street flooded on Wednesday.

"This has been a minor one you will have to come back when we get some more rain," said Powell.

Powell said she's responsible for keeping this ditch on her property cleaned out but the problem is, surrounding ditches that are supposed to be kept up by the town of Cherokee get clogged up. The water then goes into Powell's ditch and causes her drive way to flood.

Pam Johnson lives on Cross Street. That area flooded Wednesday as well. Johnson and Powell said the town owned ditches need to be cleaned out more.

"It would help some of the drainage I'm sure. Their full of garbage and trees," said Johnson.

Cherokee Mayor, Terry Cosby, told WAAY31 Colbert County picks up large pieces of debris such as wood and building supplies once a month from homeowners. Cosby said sometimes people just throw stuff in the ditches or the piles wash into the ditches. Cosby said if those piles are left out and they get hit with heavy rain that debris washes into the ditches and clogs them.

"The rule is to not put it in the ditch and hopefully were gonna try and get better word out and start enforcing that better that you cannot leave that stuff in the ditch," said Cosby.

Cosby said he's aware of other issues, like the size of the culverts. He said the town doesn't have the money to fix those.