Cherokee high school gym unusable due to buckling floor

Concerned parents reached out to WAAY 31 because of Cherokee High School's gym floor.

Parents told us they had no idea the floor looked this bad. One parent said the school didn't rope the area off until her son got hurt playing basketball on the gym floor two weeks ago.

A portion of the floor is buckled and comes to a point or hump that's more than a foot tall.

Colbert County Schools Superintendent Chris Hand said there is a water leak somewhere that's causing this.

"The Cherokee gym had a new HVAC upgrade. We started that in May of this year, and approximately two weeks after our final inspection we noticed the floor started buckling," said Hand.

Hand said they contacted the state department of risk management, which handles their insurance claims.

"We do have to work on their timetable sadly enough, but as I said earlier we've been working with them." said Hand.

They're also working with the contractor from the new HVAC unit and an architect. Hand said the issue is they have to find where the water is coming from and fix it.

"If we don't locate and fix the issue of where water is getting in under the floor, at this point in time any renovations would be for not. We would simply be putting a Band-Aid on a major problem," said Hand.

Hand said in September the floor started buckling, but the last few weeks it's gotten worse and they've shut the gym down.

"Trying to locate where this source of water is and mitigate it and then fix our floor has been at the top of the list," said Hand.

Hand said right now it’s unclear how much it will cost to fix this, but it will be expensive.

The high school basketball teams are using the middle school gym for practice and games.

Hand said they are working with rec center leagues and allowing them to use the elementary school gym for their practices and games.